Woman Snaps A Photo Of ‘Cutest Bunny' — Then Realizes What's Actually Going On

Sarah Hoyle and her son love going on neighborhood walks around their home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hoyle especially enjoys pointing out wildlife they see along the way and teaching her son about the natural world around them.

“We use our walks as [a] time for him to ask me all the questions he wants about the world and for me to teach him as much as I can,” Hoyle told The Dodo.

On a recent walk, Hoyle was thrilled to spot a wild rabbit — a rarity in their neighborhood. She quickly alerted her son and reached for her phone to take a photo.