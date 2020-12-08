2 min read Woman Has Shared Her Home With A Giant Spider For The Past Year Her name is Charlotte, and she's basically part of the family ❤️

These days, Annette Gray has been sharing her home in Australia with a rather imposing uninvited houseguest. Her name is Charlotte. She’s a giant spider who wandered in one day and decided to stay.

Jake Gray

According to Gray’s son, Jake, Charlotte is a huntsman spider — a species that can grow quite large but are actually pretty friendly. When left alone, huntsman spiders pose no threat to people. And that's the approach Jake’s mom’s taken toward Charlotte, letting her be. “We've watched [Charlotte] grow over the last year or so,” Jake told The Dodo. “[She] never bothered us. She moves about the house, pops up room to room, eats all the bugs.” Evidently, Charlotte has been pretty busy with that activity.

Jake Gray