2 min read

Woman Has Shared Her Home With A Giant Spider For The Past Year

Her name is Charlotte, and she's basically part of the family ❤️

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 12/8/2020 at 11:12 AM

These days, Annette Gray has been sharing her home in Australia with a rather imposing uninvited houseguest. 

Her name is Charlotte. She’s a giant spider who wandered in one day and decided to stay.

Jake Gray

According to Gray’s son, Jake, Charlotte is a huntsman spider — a species that can grow quite large but are actually pretty friendly. When left alone, huntsman spiders pose no threat to people. And that's the approach Jake’s mom’s taken toward Charlotte, letting her be.

“We've watched [Charlotte] grow over the last year or so,” Jake told The Dodo. “[She] never bothered us. She moves about the house, pops up room to room, eats all the bugs.”

Evidently, Charlotte has been pretty busy with that activity.

Jake Gray

“[She] is about 15 centimeters wide,” Jake said. (That’s almost 6 inches.)

“I think [Charlotte] is getting bigger,” Annette added later in a comment online.

The spider has caused quite a stir among the Grays’ family and friends, some of whom have jokingly suggested the house be burned down to rid it of Charlotte. But fortunately, Annette knows what it means to be a good host, even to spiders who moved in.

“I don’t kill them,” she wrote. "[Charlotte’s] harmless.”

The Best Gifts For Foodie Dogs (And Their Parents)

Treats for everyone 🥘🥐🍰

The Best Gifts For Foodie Dogs (And Their Parents)

Treats for everyone 🥘🥐🍰
Shop at Urban Outfitters
BARK Sacré Blue! Berry Pie Dog Toy

BARK Sacré Blue! Berry Pie Dog Toy

Urban Outfitters
$10
Shop at Wild One
Personalized Emoji Bowl

Personalized Emoji Bowl

Wild One
$25
Shop at Chewy
Greenies Gingerbread Dental Treats

Greenies Gingerbread Dental Treats

Chewy
$9
Shop at Etsy
Hanukkah Dog Treat Assortment

Hanukkah Dog Treat Assortment

Etsy
$7
Shop at Food 52
Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Food 52
$35
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Dog Magnetic Bottle Opener

Dog Magnetic Bottle Opener

Uncommon Goods
$15
Shop at Wild One
Pure Sweet Potato Treats

Pure Sweet Potato Treats

Wild One
$18
Shop at Amazon
Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Amazon
$26
Shop at Chewy
Zuke's Mini Naturals Tree Treats

Zuke's Mini Naturals Tree Treats

Chewy
$6
Shop at Anthropologie
Parker Spatula

Parker Spatula

Anthropologie
$7
Shop at Max-Bone
Restore Meal Topper

Restore Meal Topper

Max-Bone
$30
Shop at Amazon
Dog Treat Baking Pans And Ice Cube Molds

Dog Treat Baking Pans And Ice Cube Molds

Amazon
$10
Shop at Chewy
Snif-Snax Dog Advent Calendar

Snif-Snax Dog Advent Calendar

Chewy
$10
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Dog Breed Serving Board

Dog Breed Serving Board

Uncommon Goods
$45
Shop at Uncommon Goods
French Macaron Dog Treats

French Macaron Dog Treats

Uncommon Goods
$24
Shop at Amazon
Woof Treat Jar

Woof Treat Jar

Amazon
$30
Shop at Wild One
Organic Baked Treat Kit

Organic Baked Treat Kit

Wild One
$23
Shop at Chewy
Whimzees Holiday Dental Treats

Whimzees Holiday Dental Treats

Chewy
$15
Shop at Goodboy
Goodboy Gut Check Supplement Duo

Goodboy Gut Check Supplement Duo

Goodboy
$63
Shop at Amazon
Blue Buffalo Santa Snacks

Blue Buffalo Santa Snacks

Amazon
$5
Shop at Anthropologie
MacKenzie Dog Cheese Knives Set

MacKenzie Dog Cheese Knives Set

Anthropologie
$38
Shop at Chewy
Old Mother Hubbard Jingle Jangle Treats

Old Mother Hubbard Jingle Jangle Treats

Chewy
$3
Shop at Chewy
Waffle Hide And Seek Toy

Waffle Hide And Seek Toy

Chewy
$11
Shop at Anthropologie
Furry Friends Serving Platter

Furry Friends Serving Platter

Anthropologie
$48
Shop at Nordstrom
Dog Treat Kit in a Jar

Dog Treat Kit in a Jar

Nordstrom
$12
Shop at Anthropologie
Animal Person Dish Towel

Animal Person Dish Towel

Anthropologie
$16
Shop at Max-Bone
Wellness Meal Topper

Wellness Meal Topper

Max-Bone
$30
Shop at Chewy
Personalized Dog Dinner Mat

Personalized Dog Dinner Mat

Chewy
$45
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Bad Dog Diner Mugs

Bad Dog Diner Mugs

Uncommon Goods
$35
Shop at Amazon
Fruitables Pumpkin Treats

Fruitables Pumpkin Treats

Amazon
$10
Shop at Max-Bone
Coconut Honey Treats

Coconut Honey Treats

Max-Bone
$17