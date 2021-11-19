Woman Sets Up Hidden Camera To Find Out Who's Been Raiding Her Fridge

Recently, homeowner Celeste Miño came to suspect that a food thief was on the prowl at her place, targeting the contents of her family’s refrigerator.

So, in order to catch the perpetrator in the act, she set up a hidden camera in the kitchen.

And, sure enough, she uncovered the truth. Miño's sweet orange tabby cat had cleverly learned to open the fridge with his paw — allowing him and all his friends to sneak a snack without permission.

Here’s that moment on video: