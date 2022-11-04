Woman Sees 'Stuffed Animal' By The Side Of The Road — Then Takes A Closer Look

As she rushed to the park to pick up her son from sports practice, Genia Goodin noticed a basketball left on the court. But there was also something unexpected next to the ball — something white. Goodin assumed it was just a toy left behind. “It looked like a stuffed animal,” Goodin told The Dodo. As she approached, Goodin realized the abandoned stuffed animal was, in fact, a tiny white puppy — and she couldn’t believe it.

Instagram/geniagoodin

“This puppy seriously looked like a stuffed animal sitting on the road. He is so small and was so scared and cold,” Goodin wrote on Instagram. “I picked him up and didn’t hesitate to take him home!” she added. Goodin documented the puppy’s rescue in a video here:

Once home, Goodin posted pictures of the puppy on Facebook, hoping to find the dog’s family. Sadly, one commenter explained that they’d seen someone stop at the park, leave a dog and drive away. Seemingly, the little pup had been abandoned.

Instagram/geniagoodin

Goodin gave the puppy plenty of food and water. She noticed he was suffering from lice and fleas, so she shaved his coat and began to treat him with medicine, per her veterinarian’s recommendation.

Instagram/geniagoodin

Soon, the dog began to heal. His skin became clearer under his patchy white coat. And as he regained his physical strength, Goodin noticed the puppy’s personality changing for the better. “He is doing so well,” Goodin said. “He is in good spirits.”