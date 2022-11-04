Woman Sees 'Stuffed Animal' By The Side Of The Road — Then Takes A Closer Look
“He is so small and was so scared and cold.”
As she rushed to the park to pick up her son from sports practice, Genia Goodin noticed a basketball left on the court. But there was also something unexpected next to the ball — something white. Goodin assumed it was just a toy left behind.
“It looked like a stuffed animal,” Goodin told The Dodo.
As she approached, Goodin realized the abandoned stuffed animal was, in fact, a tiny white puppy — and she couldn’t believe it.
“This puppy seriously looked like a stuffed animal sitting on the road. He is so small and was so scared and cold,” Goodin wrote on Instagram.
“I picked him up and didn’t hesitate to take him home!” she added.
Goodin documented the puppy’s rescue in a video here:
Once home, Goodin posted pictures of the puppy on Facebook, hoping to find the dog’s family. Sadly, one commenter explained that they’d seen someone stop at the park, leave a dog and drive away. Seemingly, the little pup had been abandoned.
Goodin gave the puppy plenty of food and water. She noticed he was suffering from lice and fleas, so she shaved his coat and began to treat him with medicine, per her veterinarian’s recommendation.
Soon, the dog began to heal. His skin became clearer under his patchy white coat. And as he regained his physical strength, Goodin noticed the puppy’s personality changing for the better.
“He is doing so well,” Goodin said. “He is in good spirits.”
Goodin isn’t sure what the future holds for the puppy and her family. Though she’d love to keep him, it might not be an option, given that her family already has three other dogs. Regardless, Goodin is thankful that she saw the puppy that day, and that she’s been able to help him get back on his feet.
Thanks to Goodin’s keen eye, this puppy will never have to worry about being left alone again.