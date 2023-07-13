Woman Sees Squirrel Cradling Something And Can't Believe What It Is

TikTok user BloodrootJewels was minding her own business one afternoon when, out of nowhere, she noticed something very out of the ordinary. A squirrel in a nearby tree was holding something that size-wise looked like it was made just for him, but it definitely wasn’t. Somehow, the mischievous squirrel had gotten hold of a tiny bottle of tequila, and he looked like he was ready to throw a party.

“[I] can not believe I witnessed this,” the woman wrote on TikTok. The squirrel was holding the bottle like he knew exactly what he was doing, as if he held squirrel-sized bottles of alcohol all the time. In reality, it was a hilarious, once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment, and the woman couldn’t believe she’d been there to see it.