Woman Sees Squirrel Cradling Something And Can't Believe What It Is
TikTok user BloodrootJewels was minding her own business one afternoon when, out of nowhere, she noticed something very out of the ordinary. A squirrel in a nearby tree was holding something that size-wise looked like it was made just for him, but it definitely wasn’t.
Somehow, the mischievous squirrel had gotten hold of a tiny bottle of tequila, and he looked like he was ready to throw a party.
“[I] can not believe I witnessed this,” the woman wrote on TikTok.
The squirrel was holding the bottle like he knew exactly what he was doing, as if he held squirrel-sized bottles of alcohol all the time. In reality, it was a hilarious, once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment, and the woman couldn’t believe she’d been there to see it.
A few days later, the woman went outside to check on the squirrel and make sure he wasn’t too hungover. Instead, she found him sitting peacefully in a tree, as usual, and the bottle of tequila all chewed up on the ground nearby.
Who knows how the squirrel got his hands on the tequila in the first place, but, hopefully, his partying days are now behind him.