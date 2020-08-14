4 min read Woman Goes To Flush Toilet — And Is Shocked To See A Snake Looking Back At Her “I thought I was still half asleep and seeing things" 😱🐍

Have you ever had an irrational fear that a snake is going to slither out of the toilet while you’re going to the bathroom? Well, that seemingly impossible fear recently came true for Miranda Stewart. Stewart had just woken up and was using the bathroom when she noticed the toilet wouldn’t flush for some reason. She peered down into the bowl — and was shocked to see a tiny face staring back at her.

Cole Mohs via TMX.news

“I leaned in closer, then a snake slithered up through the toilet paper,” Stewart told The Dodo. “I thought I was still half asleep and seeing things, but I then shut the door and screamed for my boyfriend to wake up.”

Cole Mohs via TMX.news

Stewart and her boyfriend, Cole Mohs, contacted their building’s maintenance man, Wesley Sanford, who arrived that afternoon. By that time, the snake had slithered deeper inside the toilet and had taken up residence in the tank. Together, Mohs and Sandford worked to dismantle the toilet so they could free the very confused snake.

Cole Mohs via TMX.news

After a lot of careful maneuvering, they were finally able to gently remove the snake from the toilet. Sanford identified the little guy as a harmless corn snake, and the snake was surprisingly calm after the whole ordeal. “He was actually quite friendly,” Stewart said.

Cole Mohs via TMX.news