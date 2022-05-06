Woman Sees Neighbor's Dog In Car Mirror — Then Realizes That's Not Who It Is

Katie Rogers was in her car outside her house in South Lake Tahoe, California, waiting for her husband so they could go and run some errands, when she noticed who she thought was the neighbor's dog hanging out behind the car. She didn’t really think anything of it — until she realized it definitely wasn’t the neighbor’s dog.

“At first glance, I noticed one of the neighbors standing ahead of my car looking like he was out for a walk with his dog,” Rogers told The Dodo. “But his face had a peculiar expression and he pointed towards the ‘dog’ I originally thought was sniffing around my car, [and I realized] it was in fact one of the local bear cubs.”