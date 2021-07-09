7 min read Woman Is Confused When She Sees Her Not-Lost Cat On A 'Lost Pets' Page He's such a sneak 😹

Ron Weasley was originally supposed to be a foster cat, but he fell in love with his foster mom and decided he wouldn’t behave for anyone else, ever. His mom already had cats at home, but it didn’t matter. Ron had chosen his family, and he was there to stay. “He was taken to the PetSmart adoption center while under the care of a rescue, but he hated everyone, and I was soon called back to come get him,” Brandi Schmidt, Ron’s mom, told The Dodo. “Their words: 'Don’t bring him back … ever.' And he’s been with us ever since.”

Ron is actually an incredibly sweet, cuddly cat, and his attitude at the adoption center may have been in part because he had already chosen the family he wanted. He definitely has a tendency to get into mischief though, and his mom is always waiting to see what kind of trouble he’ll cause next. “Ron got his name because he’s extra weasel-ly,” Schmidt said. “It fits him as he doesn’t stop at the word 'no.' He loves to be in the business, and everything is his business. We call it ‘the business chooses the cat.’ He always finds himself in predicaments. He didn’t like a lot of people when we first adopted him, but [now] is always on the welcome committee when we have visitors. When at home with him, he is my shadow. He has to follow me all around the house. He also has recently learned to open the cabinets and knock the entire container of Greenies cat treats off the shelf, causing the entire crew to feast and pig out on cat treats.”

Ron loves being outside, so during the day, he’s often off exploring and then lets himself back into the house once he’s done. Since he always comes back, his mom wasn’t really worried about where he was going during the day. She assumed he was just rolling around outside somewhere — when actually, Ron had gone and found himself a second family. One day, Schmidt was going about her day when she got a text from her friend, telling her that she had seen a picture of Ron on Facebook — on a lost pets page.

“I found out he was on the missing page because I had a friend send me a screenshot,” Schmidt said. ”I never expected to see his face on the lost pet Facebook page. He apparently had been hanging out at the neighbor's house, and I’m sure they fed him, which I know he loved because we were all on a diet at the time in this house.” Schmidt couldn’t help but laugh when she saw Ron’s goofy, adorable face on the lost pets Facebook page. If anything, it actually made her kind of happy. Ron has never been super great at making friends, and he’s clearly come such a long way — from a grumpy cat to having a second family. That’s definitely progress.

Schmidt ended up chatting with Ron’s other mom, her neighbor, who said that Ron comes by all the time. Her kids often leave the door open, so Ron just walks in like he owns the place. His second family definitely laughed when they learned that he wasn’t a lost cat at all and actually had a loving family right next door. He just likes coming by to make new friends — and get extra snacks, of course. That’s his real motivation.

Ron still goes out exploring every day, so Schmidt can only assume that he still stops by to visit his second family. As long as he comes home at the end of the day, she doesn’t mind, and his second family definitely doesn’t mind either. “She said he was welcome over there whenever, and he often gets snacks from the kids,” Schmidt said.

