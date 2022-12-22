Woman Saves Someone Tiny Trapped In Her Chair

Mary Veneman was relaxing in her home when she heard something strange. It sounded like a small object had collided with her downstairs window. She immediately went to investigate. Heading out her sliding glass door, she almost didn’t notice him. But suddenly, there he was — a tiny hummingbird who was trapped, facedown, between the wooden bars of one of her outdoor chairs. Though he kept flapping his wings, he couldn’t get out.

Veneman knew she had to help. “After seeing its wings flutter, I knew it was still alive, so I gently picked it up,” Veneman told The Dodo.

Very cautiously, Venemen pulled the hummingbird out from between the wooden slats, quickly letting go once he was free. She recorded the rescue in a video here:

