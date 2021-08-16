Woman Reunites Baby Koala With His Worried Mom "It was wonderful to catch this amazing scene on video" 🐨

Earlier this week, volunteers from Australia’s Koala Rescue got a call about a tiny baby who needed their help. An infant koala, who they dubbed Norris, had tumbled from a tree, becoming separated from his mother. Fortunately, Norris apparently wasn’t injured in the fall — but he did need help getting back where he belonged.

The baby koala’s mother looked on from the tree as a rescuer collected Norris. She seemed reluctant to venture down herself, so it was decided that they’d bring the baby up to her. But then there was a change of plans. “While waiting for our tree-climbing team member, our volunteer decided to try something rather magical,” Koala Rescue wrote. “She held little Norris up so his mother could see him, and she grunted and grred and [he] CALLED HIS MOTHER DOWN!!” Here’s that moment on video:

Dodo Shows Pittie Nation S12 E9 The Sweetest Pittie Was Living Under A Jeep

The mother koala lowered herself down the tree just enough for Norris to be placed upon her back — and with that, the pair were reunited. "With years and years of experience, and having reunited many mums and babies, our very own koala whisperer was able to reunite this special pair," Koala Rescue wrote. "It was wonderful to catch this amazing scene on video."