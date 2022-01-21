Woman Finds A Mysterious Animal Cowering Outside Her Door

Earlier this week, on a cold and snowy day in Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth noticed something peculiar outside her home. There, in the snow, were fresh tracks from what appeared to be a dog. The pattern they made had Eyth feeling concerned. "I saw that there were dog prints that went up to my door, like he was looking in for help,” Eyth told The Dodo. Eyth decided to follow the tracks to where they led, just outside her basement door. “That’s when I saw this poor animal,” she said. “He looked so cold and was shivering.” But the animal’s appearance actually spawned more questions than answers.

Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant

Fortunately, after several minutes of skittishness, Eyth was able to coax the animal into her basement with food, water and warmth. He appeared to be suffering from mange — and the condition made it unclear exactly what kind of animal he was. A domestic dog? A coyote? “I wasn’t completely sure, but he never showed signs of aggression,” Eyth said. “I just saw an animal in need of help and wanted to help him.” And that was what she did.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries

Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant

Eyth posted about the mystery animal on a local message board, and soon volunteers from Tj’s Rescue Hideaway, an animal welfare group, were on the scene to assist. They, too, weren't certain what the animal was exactly. But they knew he needed their help regardless. "Maria [the group's organzier] and her team came out and were able to catch him without hurting him at all," Eyth said. "[They] transported him to Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant to get treatment and testing done to confirm what he is."

Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant

It will take two to four weeks before the results come in to ascertain if the animal is a dog or coyote, but in the meantime, rescuers are treating him with the same care and respect all animals deserve — just as Eyth had done. "No matter the results to the test, I wouldn’t have changed anything I did to help him," Eyth said.

Christina Eyth