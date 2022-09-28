Woman Rescues Dog From Euthanasia, Then Realizes She's Saving More Than One Life

Luna didn't have a permanent home, and the lovable pup's situation was growing dire, as the local social services department was beginning to threaten euthanasia if she couldn’t find somewhere to live. She needed a loving caretaker, and soon. Luckily, Lucie Holmes was on the way. When social services contacted Lucie about Luna’s situation, she immediately knew what she had to do. Lucie, who runs Lucie’s Animal Rescue in North Yorkshire, England, was confused when she noticed that Luna, an excitable 12-month-old German shepherd, seemed to be exhibiting signs of pregnancy.

Lucie Holmes

Lucie took Luna to the vet, where a scan soon proved what she had suspected. Not only was Luna pregnant, but her puppies were due any day. “I think I had a panic attack,” Lucie told The Dodo. “I had nothing for puppies.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend

Lucie Holmes

Lucie quickly prepared her home for the puppies’ arrival and made sure Luna had everything she needed to stay healthy through the end of her pregnancy. Two weeks later, the puppies arrived. When Luna finally went into labor, Lucie and her family were shocked at how many babies she’d been carrying. “We were expecting four, possibly five puppies,” Lucie said. “[We] could not believe it when she delivered 10! I stayed up with her all night, and she was amazing.”

Lucie Holmes

Though Luna is young, she’s already proven to be such a good mom. She has no problem making sure all of her puppies have enough to eat, and still maintains a joyful spirit. Once Luna’s babies are old enough, all of them will be up for adoption through Lucie’s Animal Rescue. Luna will be looking for her forever home, too.

Lucie Holmes

Lucie has great admiration for Luna, who’s been through so much yet still manages to show such a unique love and kindness toward her caretakers and her new puppies. “She’s been incredible,” Lucie said. “I’m so proud of her.”