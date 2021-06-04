5 min read Woman Is Very Confused About Why Her Hotel Room Includes A Random Cat No complaints though 😂

Carolyn O’Donnell was traveling for work and arrived at her hotel ready to relax. She headed up to the room, opened the door — and was immediately greeted by a cat. “I noticed the cat as soon as I walked in, before I even put my luggage down,” O’Donnell told The Dodo. “She walked right up to me, all happy to see me.” O’Donnell was confused, but also not upset. She hadn’t been told that this room came with a cat, but frankly, it was a nice perk.

Once she had played with the cat for a bit and gotten over the shock of having a random cat in her hotel room, she contacted the front desk to see if she could solve the mystery. The woman who answered seemed a bit confused, and told O’Donnell to either get the cat out of the room or pay the pet fee. Instead, she made sure the cat used the bathroom outside, and then brought her back in for the night. She was more than happy to pay the pet fee if she had to. The mystery hotel cat was there to stay. O’Donnell told her friends about the cat, and they encouraged her to post about it on TikTok, and of course, everyone quickly went nuts for the hotel cat. Before long, the entire internet was invested in the story.

Carolyn O'Donnell

The next morning, O’Donnell decided to call the front desk and try to explain the situation again, and this time, she finally got some clarity. “A very sweet lady answered and she confirmed that no one owned her and she had been hanging out around the property for some time now, and the cat would actually walk her to her car after every shift,” O’Donnell said. “I told her about the video gaining traction, and almost the whole hotel staff started helping! They were so sweet. That’s when I started looking for a home for her!”

Carolyn O'Donnell

Suddenly, people from all over TikTok were stepping up, offering to adopt the hotel cat and give her a loving home. O’Donnell almost considered taking the cat home herself, but the colleague she was traveling with was extremely allergic to cats, so making the drive all three of them together wasn’t going to work. Luckily, with the hotel’s help, they were able to find someone to adopt her, and after asking lots of questions, everyone was satisfied that the hotel cat had finally found her perfect forever home. O’Donnell had no idea that her simple work trip would suddenly turn into a quest to get a stray cat adopted, but of course, she wouldn’t have had it any other way.