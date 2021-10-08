Woman Looks Up And Realizes Her Cat Is In The Ceiling

When Soup’s mom realized she couldn’t find him anywhere, she looked around for a while — and suddenly discovered exactly where he was hiding.

Somehow, Soup had gotten himself stuck in the ceiling, and his mom could see him sitting on one of the light fixtures. The shadow of Soup’s paws and fluffy body were shining down on the room like a majestic cat angel.

“How did Soup get in there?” his mom said in a video about the incident.

As cute and perplexing as it was, though, Soup’s mom knew she somehow needed to get Soup out of the ceiling and back on safer ground.