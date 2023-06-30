Man Goes To Work And Discovers A 'Frog Hotel' Hiding In Plain Sight

Kristen Suggs' boyfriend came home one day with a very rare and exciting discovery to share. He'd opened the package drop-off box at work and saw a bunch of little green blobs staring back at him. He realized that moment he'd stumbled upon a frog hotel. Of course, Suggs immediately knew she had to see it for herself. “We first discovered it a few months ago,” Suggs told The Dodo. “My boyfriend checks on it every week or so.”

The frog hotel is actually a box for packages that has lots of little frog-sized holes all along the sides. The local frogs discovered the box and decided it was the perfect place for a little rest and relaxation. They check in and out as they please, and every time someone looks in on them, it seems there are even more frogs than before.

The frogs appear to be squirrel tree frogs, although Suggs thought she saw a green tree frog once, too. They seem a little confused whenever someone comes around to film them, but mostly, they just continue doing their thing.

Since the box doesn’t get opened too often, it probably seemed like the ideal place to take a rest for a while. Suggs' boyfriend and his coworkers make sure to keep an eye on the frogs in case they need anything. Every hotel needs an attentive concierge, right? Suggs never had a reason to visit her boyfriend’s workplace before. Now, it’s the cutest place to be.