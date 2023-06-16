Woman Races To Save Tiny Chicks Before They Fall Off The Edge Of Cliff

Recently, on a ledge along the Salt River in Arizona, two baby barn owls peered out over the cliff face, nestled among their unhatched siblings. The babies were in a precarious spot. The area where they were perched is highly trafficked by swimmers and cave jumpers. Not only that, when it came time for the owls to fly, they’d likely fall right off the cliff into the water.

TikTok/palomapalace

Animal advocates from The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Wild At Heart Raptors soon banded together, vowing to get these birds to safety. They got in touch with AZ Wildlife Resource founder Valerie Motyka, who was more than happy to help scale the ledge and save the little owlets. “There were multiple people and organizations worried about these owls,” Motyka told The Dodo. “It was nice to see the community and government organizations join together to help them.”

TikTok/palomapalace

Motyka knew she didn’t have much time. Along with an aid from the forest service, Motyka took a boat across the river and climbed a rope up to the ledge. Finally, she saw the babies she’d been seeking and though she was nervous, Motyka began to gently grab the owls. “It was completely nerve racking,” Motyka said. “I was shaking the entire time but happy I was able to help.”

TikTok/palomapalace

You can watch a video of the rescue here:

Motyka moved the six eggs first, placing them in a towel-lined bucket she’d brought. Then she carefully picked up the two chicks and put them in the bucket as well.

TikTok/palomapalace