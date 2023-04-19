Woman Races To Rescue Deer Stuck Under House — Then Realizes What's Actually Going On

On a busy Thursday, Tosha Smith was at work about to restock concessions when she received an unusual call. A fawn was trapped under a vacant house and appeared to be in distress.

Smith, a wildlife rescuer with All Things Wild Rescue and Rehabilitation, dropped everything and rushed to the scene. At the house, Smith met with fellow rehabber Angela Lira and three constables, determined to bring the little deer to safety.

Stooping down through a small hole at the base of the house, Smith got ready to army crawl across the 25 feet of mud and dirt.

“I was not prepared for this,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue. “I tucked my phone in my shirt, one officer gave me his flashlight, and I started to crawl.”