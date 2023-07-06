Woman Pulls Over When She Spots Surprising Animal Splashing Around In Creek
"I did not know they could swim ..."
On a recent drive home from work in South Carolina, Caolainn Crim noticed someone surprising walking through the grass by the side of the road. Intrigued, Crim pulled over and got out of her car to take a picture.
As she approached, the animal darted into a nearby creek and swam away. Crim was shocked.
Crim knew others would be as stunned as she was by the wild animal’s behavior, so she posted her blurry photographs to Facebook.
“5 points if you can figure out what animal this is,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “Hint: I did not know they could swim.”
After much guessing, the culprit was finally revealed — the surprising swimmer was an armadillo.
This was only the second armadillo Crim had ever seen in her neighborhood. Marveling at the armored animal that day, Crim and the armadillo locked eyes before he darted back into the wilderness.
“He wound up at the base of a tree and just stared at me for a second,” Crim told The Dodo. “I crouched down to try to get another picture, but he just ran off into the woods.”
Though armadillos typically live on land — in burrows underground — they’re surprisingly good swimmers. According to the Florida Museum, armadillos can hold their breath underwater for six minutes and will often do so as they walk through streams to get where they need to go.
For Crim, this armadillo proved a surprising guest on an otherwise routine commute. But for the armadillo, it was just another day enjoying life in the wild.