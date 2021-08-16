Woman Pretending To Be On A Call Casually Uses All Her Dogs' Favorite Words
"Head tilts for days!"
Hazel and Motley are two sweet pups, who know a good a thing when they hear it.
Even if they’re eavesdropping.
Recently, Hazel and Motley's owner decided to run a little experiment. While the two dogs lounged nearby, she pretended to be on the phone with someone else.
The topic of that imaginary conversation just so happened to include all her dogs' favorite words. But would Hazel and Motley actually notice?
Here's footage of their reaction:
Turns out, Hazel and Motley seemed to be listening in after all — their perked-up ears and inquisitive expressions leaving little doubt about that. Or, as their owner put it:
