Woman In Middle Of Praising Cat Window Perch Did Not Expect What Happened Next

When Lina, Worm and Will Smith received a window perch for Christmas, they were immediately thrilled. They all fell in love with it and have spent the past few months fighting over it and lounging in it every chance they get.

“Will Smith used it the first night we got it,” Jennifer Peacock, the cats’ mom, told The Dodo. “Then Worm figured out he could push her off and sprawl out on it for himself. Each took turns napping on it one at a time until recently the girls decided Worm couldn’t push them off anymore and they stood their ground.”

The trio had recently started compromising and using the perch all at the same time, and Peacock was so impressed with how well it was holding up that she decided to film a review for the much-loved window perch. She was in the middle of filming it and praising how well it was holding up when, suddenly, disaster struck.