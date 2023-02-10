Woman In Middle Of Praising Cat Window Perch Did Not Expect What Happened Next
"I couldn’t believe I caught that on camera" 😂
When Lina, Worm and Will Smith received a window perch for Christmas, they were immediately thrilled. They all fell in love with it and have spent the past few months fighting over it and lounging in it every chance they get.
“Will Smith used it the first night we got it,” Jennifer Peacock, the cats’ mom, told The Dodo. “Then Worm figured out he could push her off and sprawl out on it for himself. Each took turns napping on it one at a time until recently the girls decided Worm couldn’t push them off anymore and they stood their ground.”
The trio had recently started compromising and using the perch all at the same time, and Peacock was so impressed with how well it was holding up that she decided to film a review for the much-loved window perch. She was in the middle of filming it and praising how well it was holding up when, suddenly, disaster struck.
As Peacock gushed about the sturdy window perch, it suddenly gave out. Instead of breaking, though, it took down the entire window it was mounted to, leaving Lina, Worm and Will Smith startled and very confused.
“My first thought was that I couldn’t believe I caught that on camera,” Peacock said. “Not much surprises me nowadays, so I looked to see if the cats were OK and continued to film and review the window compared to the perch. Worm acted as if it was the apocalypse, and I didn’t see him for another hour or so. The girls stayed near to investigate what the hell actually just happened.”
Peacock couldn’t stop laughing at the fact that the window had given way in the middle of her impromptu window perch review. She thought the whole thing was pretty hilarious, whereas the cats were pretty peeved that their window perch was no more.
“They are very upset,” Peacock said. “I am now looking into an alternative for their window viewing sessions. Probably something I can bolt into the wall because the house is very old and the windows are not worthy of their weight.”
Hopefully, the trio will be able to go back to their window-watching days very soon, perched on something just a little bit sturdier.