Woman Picks Up A Giant Furry Hitchhiker In Walgreens Parking Lot

A few nights ago, Eleanor Donahue was driving to her girlfriend’s house when she passed her local Walgreens. Though the pharmacy was closed, an impatient customer was making her way to the store anyway. “I saw this Great Pyrenees trotting down the street, and I expected to see someone running behind her, but there was no one else on the street,” Donahue told The Dodo. “She veered into the parking lot, so I followed her in and I called her, ‘Hey pup pup, come here!’”

The large, fluffy dog waddled over to the car, and Donahue was relieved to see that she was so friendly. “I got out of the car, and she just hopped right in,” Donahue said. “Luckily, she was delighted with herself for getting in my car and drooled all over me.” Donahue felt around in the dog’s fur and found a collar with a tag reading “Luna.” She called the number listed on it. Luna’s parents immediately picked up the phone and were clearly relieved to hear that someone had found their baby. “They said, ‘Where are you?’ and I said, ‘I’m in the Walgreens parking lot.' And I could hear them say under their breath, ‘Ugh, she loves that f***ing Walgreens.’”

As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Luna had taken herself on a walk to the local Walgreens. The drug store is Luna’s favorite place in the world. “She loves people, and there are always people there,” Luna’s mom told The Dodo. “One time, she made it into the vestibule before my husband caught her. And it’s right next to Magnificent Muffin, which means people AND food.”

