Woman Peeks Inside Tattered, Old Suitcase And Makes A Shocking Discovery

The sight of a beat-up old suitcase lying around may not be enough to arouse much curiosity. But there was something especially odd about this particular piece of tattered luggage.

This week, Erika Thompson of Texas Beeworks shared an extraordinary video showing the rescue of countless little lives from that unlikely locale.

Thompson, who specializes in rehoming bees, was evidently alerted to the fact that a large group of bees had set up residence inside the disused suitcase — hardly an ideal home for a queen and her hive.