Woman Passing By Shop Window Spots An Adorable Display Of Kindness

Among the shelves and mannequins featuring the latest fashions at this boutique clothing store in Colombia, there can often be seen a different kind of beauty on display.

Recently, TikTok user @osogabi was on a shopping outing with her boyfriend’s mom when something caught their eyes. There, curled up behind the boutique’s display window, was a stray dog dozing away sweetly.

It was a particularly hot day that day, so store employees had invited the pup in to escape the heat.

“I was so touched by the scene that I did not hesitate to record it,” @osogabi told The Dodo. “I thought it was super special.”