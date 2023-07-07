Woman Passing By Mattress Display Notices One Of The Beds Is Occupied

The other day, Claudia Arévalo was out shopping at an outlet mall near her home in Peru when something caught her eye. A short ways away, in the open-air plaza, Arévalo saw a large display had been put up to show mattresses for sale. But, at second glance, she noticed something unexpected there, too. One of the beds was occupied.

Claudia Arévalo

“When I looked up, I saw two dogs playing on a mattress,” Arévalo told The Dodo. Though the dogs made no attempt to hide their joyful rolling around on the bed’s clean, soft surface, it seemed no one had the heart to send them on their way. “People were just there watching them,” Arévalo said. “It was a nice scene.” She decided to capture it on video:

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Rescued Wild Horse Loves To Play With A Little Donkey