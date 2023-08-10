Woman Passing By Pet Groomers Sees An Unexpected Face In The Window

The other day, Algos Olmos was passing by a pet grooming business in Mar del Plata, Argentina, when an unusual scene caught her eyes. She couldn’t help but stop and stare. There, behind the shop’s front window, a groomer was going about her work as usual — but the client who had her focus was anything but typical. This was no dog.

Turns out, that day a sheep had come to the shop for a wash and fluff, joined by a group of herding dogs who act as her protector. “Her name is Franchesca,” Guillermina, a groomer from the shop Pet Market, told The Dodo. “She lives with four dogs. She is part of the pack. She comes in for a wash every month or so. One dog in particular is very attentive to her.”

According to Guillermina, 10-month-old Franchesca was discovered orphaned as baby after her mother was attacked by predators in a rural region near the foot of the Andes. She was then rescued and adopted by a family who lives nearby the shop. “Her herd changed, but her joy and love for her new family does not,” Guillermina said. “[Her dog siblings] love her.” And Guillermina loves to groom her.

When it comes to grooming, however, Guillermina admits that Franchesca’s wooly coat takes a bit longer to wash and dry than most of her canine clientele. But the sheep is a pleasure to work with, regardless. Franchesca, meanwhile, enjoys a good pampering. “She is very well-behaved,” Guillermina said.