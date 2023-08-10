Woman Passing By Pet Groomers Sees An Unexpected Face In The Window
That's not a dog 😂
The other day, Algos Olmos was passing by a pet grooming business in Mar del Plata, Argentina, when an unusual scene caught her eyes. She couldn’t help but stop and stare.
There, behind the shop’s front window, a groomer was going about her work as usual — but the client who had her focus was anything but typical.
This was no dog.
Turns out, that day a sheep had come to the shop for a wash and fluff, joined by a group of herding dogs who act as her protector.
“Her name is Franchesca,” Guillermina, a groomer from the shop Pet Market, told The Dodo. “She lives with four dogs. She is part of the pack. She comes in for a wash every month or so. One dog in particular is very attentive to her.”
According to Guillermina, 10-month-old Franchesca was discovered orphaned as baby after her mother was attacked by predators in a rural region near the foot of the Andes. She was then rescued and adopted by a family who lives nearby the shop.
“Her herd changed, but her joy and love for her new family does not,” Guillermina said. “[Her dog siblings] love her.”
And Guillermina loves to groom her.
When it comes to grooming, however, Guillermina admits that Franchesca’s wooly coat takes a bit longer to wash and dry than most of her canine clientele. But the sheep is a pleasure to work with, regardless.
Franchesca, meanwhile, enjoys a good pampering.
“She is very well-behaved,” Guillermina said.
Sure enough, when Olmos stopped to marvel at Franchesca through the grooming shop window, she joined a long line of curious passersby who have paused to do the same.
"Franchesca is quite an attraction in the neighborhood," Guillermina said. "Many people look through the window and enter the shop to ask about her."