Runner Spots Cardboard Box Dumped Near Trail With Furry And Hairless Animals Inside
Brigette Brouillard was recently out on a relaxing run, taking a break from her busy life as the founder of Second Chances Wildlife Center. Her trail runs are the only time she’s away from her phone and her work with animals — but, somehow, her work found her.
Brouillard was about three miles into her run when she spotted a cardboard box lying on its side just off the trail. Immediately, her instincts took over, and she decided to investigate. Thank goodness she did.
“I looked inside, and it took me a minute to process,” Brouillard wrote on Facebook. “Six adult guinea pigs! No people in sight. Someone had dumped them!”
Brouillard stared at the guinea pigs for a minute. She was absolutely shocked, and she knew what she had to do.
“I took the box and walked off of the trail,” Brouillard wrote. “The box was a little big, and it was a little too heavy for me to walk back 3 miles to my car, so I flagged down a man and I asked if he would take me (and six talkative piggies) to my car.”
The guinea pigs had a lot to say as Brouillard transported them away from the trail. They were probably a little confused but mostly thankful that someone finally noticed them and decided to help.
Thanks to the extensive connections she has through her rescue work, Brouillard was able to find three different forever homes for all six guinea pigs almost immediately. They’re all settled into their new homes now, being cared for by their new families and absolutely loving life.
“They will now live happily ever after,” Brouillard told The Dodo.