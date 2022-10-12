Woman Out For A Walk Realizes Someone Is Watching Her

A woman named Lauren was taking a walk around the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden in Greensboro, North Carolina, just wandering around and enjoying the scenery. Everything was calm, peaceful and slow — until the tiniest little chipmunk ran out in front of her. “I saw the little guy dart across the path and dive into their hole as I was approaching (and yes, they had snacks stuffed in their little cheeks),” Lauren (who asked that her last name not be included) told The Dodo.

Lauren

She was immediately intrigued by the adorable passerby, and decided to see if maybe he would pop out of his hole again so she could snap a photo. She stood near his hole, gazing around at the garden again — then suddenly realized he was watching her. “I waited for a minute or two until they peeked out to see if the coast was clear,” Lauren said.

Lauren