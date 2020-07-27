4 min read Woman Out For A Walk Randomly Spots A Perfect Stack Of Turtles So graceful 😍😂🐢

Kelly Bricker was out for a stroll along a creekside trail near her home in Virginia when she happened upon an unsual scene. Two people ahead of her on the trail were the first to notice. “I heard them making a loud commotion,” Bricker told The Dodo. “I was wondering what could be so funny.” Glancing toward the creek, this is what she saw:

Kelly Bricker

There, poised on a rock in the middle of the creek, were a pair of turtles — gracefully stacked one on top of the other, creating a perfect little turtle tower. “They were sitting there still, not moving, just enjoying the sun,” Bricker said. “It was a funny sight to see!”

Here’s a closer look:

Kelly Bricker

Adding to the comical effect of the turtle tower, the turtles’ arms and legs were all outstretched — like a touch of theatric fanfare to underscore their balancing act. But how’d they end up so neatly stacked? Here’s one possible scenario:

This browser does not support the video tag. 'Dirty Dancing'/Lionsgate Entertainment