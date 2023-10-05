Woman Opens Mysterious Box And Finds 8 Fluffy Babies Inside

One recent morning, Lucky’s Cat House president Jaclyn Payne was working in the shelter’s adoption lobby when she noticed a car pull up outside the building and then drive away. Confused, Payne went outside and found an abandoned cardboard box with a message scrawled in pen on the lid.

Facebook/Lucky's Cat House

Feeling uneasy, Payne opened the box and found eight 5-week-old kittens staring back at her.

Facebook/Lucky's Cat House

Payne couldn’t believe her eyes. “Jaclyn was horrified that someone would abandon a box of kittens in broad daylight,” a representative from Lucky’s Cat House told The Dodo. Free from the confines of the cardboard box, Lucky’s Cat House staff watched as the kittens experienced a range of emotions. “They were confused because they were not sure what was happening, relieved because they were finally free, and scared because they were in a new and unfamiliar environment,” the representative said.

Lucky's Cat House

The shelter, which was already at capacity, needed help. Later that day, Lucky’s Cat House posted about the kittens on Facebook, urging readers to consider becoming pet foster parents.

Lucky's Cat House