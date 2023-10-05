Woman Opens Mysterious Box And Finds 8 Fluffy Babies Inside
“They were confused because they were not sure what was happening …”
One recent morning, Lucky’s Cat House president Jaclyn Payne was working in the shelter’s adoption lobby when she noticed a car pull up outside the building and then drive away. Confused, Payne went outside and found an abandoned cardboard box with a message scrawled in pen on the lid.
Feeling uneasy, Payne opened the box and found eight 5-week-old kittens staring back at her.
Payne couldn’t believe her eyes.
“Jaclyn was horrified that someone would abandon a box of kittens in broad daylight,” a representative from Lucky’s Cat House told The Dodo.
Free from the confines of the cardboard box, Lucky’s Cat House staff watched as the kittens experienced a range of emotions.
“They were confused because they were not sure what was happening, relieved because they were finally free, and scared because they were in a new and unfamiliar environment,” the representative said.
The shelter, which was already at capacity, needed help. Later that day, Lucky’s Cat House posted about the kittens on Facebook, urging readers to consider becoming pet foster parents.
“Foster homes are important because they provide a safe and healthy environment for animals who need to heal, grow or get some extra TLC while they look for homes,” the representative said. “Fostering also frees up space at shelters and rescues so more animals can be helped. In short, fostering saves lives.”
Eventually, the message spread widely enough and all of the kittens found safe, loving foster homes.
Once they’re ready, the kittens will be available for adoption. Finally, these kittens will have the forever families that they deserve.