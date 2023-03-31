Woman Opens Door And Discovers A Fluffy Intruder In Her Bedroom

The last thing you want to see when you open your bedroom door is a masked stranger staring back at you. So when a woman in Pennsylvania recently entered her room and realized she wasn’t alone, she quickly called for help. Luckily, in this case, the intruder was pretty small — and very fluffy.

When a representative from Steel City Wildlife Control arrived, the animal handler slowly entered the bedroom. At first glance, the intruder was nowhere to be found. Carefully, the rescuer scoured the room, eventually arriving at the closet. It was there that the rescuer spotted him — a scared raccoon cowering in the back of the wardrobe.

The rescuer safely grabbed the raccoon using a catch pole. As they pulled the animal out of the closet, they got their first clear glimpse at his black eyes and fuzzy face.

Eventually, the wildlife control expert secured the raccoon in a cage. Safe inside, the raccoon gazed warily back at his rescuers, clearly eager to return to his home in the wilderness. Luckily, the Steel City expert was already on it — searching for a safe area outdoors where the raccoon could be released.

