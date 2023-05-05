Woman Notices Tiniest 'Mystery Animal' Asleep In The Woods

Recently, a woman was walking her dog through the woods of Northern Virginia when she noticed the dog was trying to tell her something. As she surveyed her surroundings, the woman finally realized what the dog wanted her to see — a tiny animal, barely larger than a leaf, was all alone , asleep on the forest floor.

Unsure of what to do, the woman contacted FoxTales Wildlife Rehab and told them about who she’d found.

“We got a call about a mystery animal,” the rehab wrote in an Instagram post.

Over the phone, Elizabeth Negron, a rehabilitator with FoxTales, confirmed the woman’s suspicions — the animal she’d stumbled on was an infant raccoon.

Negron asked the woman lots of questions. She confirmed that the baby did not have any injuries and that he was moving. Negron had a feeling the mother raccoon was likely in the area, so she told the woman to put on gloves and then place the baby in a warm box with blankets and wait to see if his mother came back.

“Reuniting mom and baby is always [a] priority,” Negron told The Dodo.