Woman Notices Black Blobs In Corner Of Porch — Then Realizes They Need Help

Arriving at the specified address in Queensland, Australia, wildlife carer Linda Barrett started looking for signs of trouble. The animal advocate had been contacted through North Queensland Wildlife Care, where she works as a microbat coordinator, and told that there were a pair of animals in need nearby. Soon, Barrett saw two black figures nestled in the top corner of the home’s porch and realized she’d found exactly who she’d been looking for. The blobs were actually a pair of baby microbats, and they were far too young to be on their own.

Facebook/NQ Wildlife Care

“I was very concerned that they were in such an odd spot,” Barrett told The Dodo. Barrett could tell that the bats were “pinkies,” tiny babies who were less than 2 weeks old. She knew they should be roosting with their mother and hoped the mama bat might come back soon. In the meantime, Barrett took the babies home for a few hours, where she provided fluids to combat dehydration and placed them in an incubator to keep them warm until release.

Facebook/NQ Wildlife Care

Later, Barrett took the babies back to the location where she found them. She put them back on the porch, turned the lights off and waited. An hour went by and Barrett was about to give up. As she lifted the babies and began to take them home, one of them let out a cry, sending a signal to the mother bat, who had been waiting nearby. Barrett felt the mother bat fly past her ear. Quickly, she put the babies back on the wall and watched in awe as the mother swooped in and took them away to safety. “I was so amazed and relieved that mum had come for them,” Barrett said. “In 13 years caring, I've had mums fly around me when I'm reuniting or releasing flight capable pups and juveniles, but never pinkies. It was truly magical, and they [will] have the best chance of survival with mum.”

Shutterstock