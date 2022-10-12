Woman Makes Rare Discovery After Spotting White ‘Rock’ On Roadside

The other day, Emerice Hallock and her brother were driving down a remote stretch of highway in Alberta, Canada, when something unusual caught their eye. There, in the brush just off the roadside, was a bright, white figure posed all alone. Hallock initially thought it was a just an odd rock — but she’d passed by too quickly to be certain.

Turns out, however, that Hallock’s brother had gotten a better look. He realized the remarkable truth. “He was telling me to turn around,” Hallock told The Dodo. “He said he saw an albino porcupine. I was like, ‘Yeah, OK.’ [But] he was freaking out, so I turned around.” Hallock’s brother wasn’t just seeing things.

Sure enough, it was an albino porcupine — a rare sight indeed. The condition is said to occur in only about 1 out of 10,000 porcupines. Hopping out of the car for a better look, Hallock couldn’t believe her eyes. “It was crazy, honestly,” she said. “I’ve never seen a porcupine in my life, so seeing an albino one was mind blowing.”

The porcupine, so conspicuous with his all-white fur and quills, appeared to be healthy and happy as he moseyed through the brush. It was almost as if he knew what a gem he is. “He looked good!” Hallock said. She even managed to record a video of the little guy going about his business.

