Woman Makes Peace With A Little Mouse Who Moved Into Her House

For some time now, Monica Canova has been sharing her home with an uninvited — yet adorable — little housemate who now lives in her kitchen.

Despite being on a first-name basis with the small rodent now, things certainly didn’t start off so cordially. When Canova initially spotted him, her reaction was far icier. But that feeling quickly passed.

“The first time I saw him, I thought, ‘Well, that’s sorta gross,’” Canova told The Dodo. “But when I got closer to him, he had the cutest, most perfect little ears. [He] looked up at me as if to say, ‘Hi!’ And I just couldn’t not let him be.”

Since then, Mousey has mostly kept to himself — but when he does make an appearance, Canova still seems to find it unexpectedly delightful.