5 min read Woman Saves Up Dog's Shed Fur Long Enough To Make A Pair Of Boots “I think the idea of walking in her footsteps is very sweet.”

Nimbus is a very, very fluffy dog, so of course, she sheds a lot. When Nimbus is around, there’s always fur everywhere, but instead of being annoyed by it, her mom decided to start saving it in order to make use of it.

Soleil Pond

“I started to save her fur since I saw it has an incredible amount of crafting potential, from felting to weaving into yarn,” Soleil Pond, Nimbus’ mom, told The Dodo. “I always wanted to make some keepsakes out of her fur for some family members across the country who haven't gotten a chance to meet her.”

Soleil Pond

Pond was trying to think of fun crafting projects she could do with all of Nimbus’ saved fur, and then her friend Charlotte Lake suggested making a pair of boots.

Soleil Pond

“I knew she had a proclivity for crafting and camping, so I passed off a bunch of fur to her,” Pond said.

Soleil Pond

After receiving Nimbus’ fur, Lake set to work making the boots, which took about 24 hours each. Pond wasn’t quite sure what to expect — but when she saw photos of the finished product, she was absolutely thrilled. “I was absolutely delighted to see them — the paw print details really tie in so nicely, she wanted to pay homage to the animal they came from,” Pond said. “I think the idea of walking in her footsteps is very sweet.”

Soleil Pond

Lake lives in a different city from Pond, so Nimbus hasn’t gotten a chance to see the boots made from her fur yet. Her mom isn’t sure how she’ll react, but has a feeling she’ll probably assume that they’re actually a new toy for her to play with. “She always tries to nibble at the bags of her fur, and these would be the perfect intersection of her favorite things to steal — my socks/slippers and her fluff,” Pond said.

Soleil Pond

Pond has posted pictures of the boots all over, and people really seem to love them. It’s such a sweet idea, turning all of Nimbus’ shed fur into a fun keepsake. Pond just loves her dog so much, and wants to pay homage to her every way she can.

Soleil Pond

“I'm very happy with the final product, they're very warm, perfect to line a pair of hide boots when out trekking and camping in the winter,” Lake told The Dodo. “They are very comfy too! I'm not sure why so many people seemed to think they would be itchy.” Pond hasn’t gotten a chance to try the boots on yet and can’t wait for that day to come. The boots are super cute, and if all that fur can keep Nimbus warm, it’ll certainly do a great job of keeping her mom’s feet warm, too.