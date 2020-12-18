5 min read

Woman Saves Up Dog's Shed Fur Long Enough To Make A Pair Of Boots

“I think the idea of walking in her footsteps is very sweet.”

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/18/2020 at 11:34 AM

Nimbus is a very, very fluffy dog, so of course, she sheds a lot. When Nimbus is around, there’s always fur everywhere, but instead of being annoyed by it, her mom decided to start saving it in order to make use of it. 

dog and mom
Soleil Pond

“I started to save her fur since I saw it has an incredible amount of crafting potential, from felting to weaving into yarn,” Soleil Pond, Nimbus’ mom, told The Dodo. “I always wanted to make some keepsakes out of her fur for some family members across the country who haven't gotten a chance to meet her.” 

dog plays with toy
Soleil Pond

Pond was trying to think of fun crafting projects she could do with all of Nimbus’ saved fur, and then her friend Charlotte Lake suggested making a pair of boots

boots
Soleil Pond

“I knew she had a proclivity for crafting and camping, so I passed off a bunch of fur to her,” Pond said. 

boots
Soleil Pond

After receiving Nimbus’ fur, Lake set to work making the boots, which took about 24 hours each. Pond wasn’t quite sure what to expect — but when she saw photos of the finished product, she was absolutely thrilled. 

“I was absolutely delighted to see them — the paw print details really tie in so nicely, she wanted to pay homage to the animal they came from,” Pond said. “I think the idea of walking in her footsteps is very sweet.” 

dog boots
Soleil Pond

Lake lives in a different city from Pond, so Nimbus hasn’t gotten a chance to see the boots made from her fur yet. Her mom isn’t sure how she’ll react, but has a feeling she’ll probably assume that they’re actually a new toy for her to play with. 

“She always tries to nibble at the bags of her fur, and these would be the perfect intersection of her favorite things to steal — my socks/slippers and her fluff,” Pond said. 

dog boots
Soleil Pond

Pond has posted pictures of the boots all over, and people really seem to love them. It’s such a sweet idea, turning all of Nimbus’ shed fur into a fun keepsake. Pond just loves her dog so much, and wants to pay homage to her every way she can. 

fluffy dog
Soleil Pond

“I'm very happy with the final product, they're very warm, perfect to line a pair of hide boots when out trekking and camping in the winter,” Lake told The Dodo. “They are very comfy too! I'm not sure why so many people seemed to think they would be itchy.” 

Pond hasn’t gotten a chance to try the boots on yet and can’t wait for that day to come. The boots are super cute, and if all that fur can keep Nimbus warm, it’ll certainly do a great job of keeping her mom’s feet warm, too.

You can follow Nimbus on Instagram

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Amazon
MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer

MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer

Amazon
$13
Shop at Amazon
Collapsible Travel Dog Bowls

Collapsible Travel Dog Bowls

Amazon
$7
Shop at Amazon
Portable Soft Dog Crate

Portable Soft Dog Crate

Amazon
$46
Shop at Amazon
Giant Tennis Ball

Giant Tennis Ball

Amazon
$17
Shop at Amazon
Back Seat Car Cover

Back Seat Car Cover

Amazon
$34
Shop at Etsy
Tails On Trails Unisex T-Shirt

Tails On Trails Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$29
Shop at Amazon
Squirrel Burrow Toy

Squirrel Burrow Toy

Amazon
$11
Shop at Amazon
Bucket Seat Car Cover

Bucket Seat Car Cover

Amazon
$36
Shop at Amazon
Dog Backpack Carrier

Dog Backpack Carrier

Amazon
$30
Shop at Amazon
Outdoor Dog Bed

Outdoor Dog Bed

Amazon
$28
Shop at Amazon
Dog Travel Bag

Dog Travel Bag

Amazon
$39
Shop at Amazon
Chuckit! Max Glow Ball

Chuckit! Max Glow Ball

Amazon
$7
Shop at Amazon
LED Dog Collar

LED Dog Collar

Amazon
$13
Shop at Etsy
Explore Unisex T-Shirt

Explore Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$25
Shop at Finn
Hip & Joint Supplement

Hip & Joint Supplement

Finn
$23
Shop at Chewy
Chuckit! Ultra Tough Ball Launcher

Chuckit! Ultra Tough Ball Launcher

Chewy
$15
Shop at Amazon
Stick Chew Toy

Stick Chew Toy

Amazon
$6
Shop at Amazon
ChuckIt! Kick Fetch Ball

ChuckIt! Kick Fetch Ball

Amazon
$19
Shop at Amazon
Chew Ball With Squeaker

Chew Ball With Squeaker

Amazon
$13
Shop at Amazon
Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack

Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack

Amazon
$117
Shop at Amazon
Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool

Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool

Amazon
$25
Shop at Kurgo
Skipping Stones Toy

Skipping Stones Toy

Kurgo
$13
Shop at Amazon
Hands Free Dog Leash Kit

Hands Free Dog Leash Kit

Amazon
$30
Shop at Chewy
Tennis Balls Bag

Tennis Balls Bag

Chewy
$16
Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue
Barbour Reversible Large Dog Blanket

Barbour Reversible Large Dog Blanket

Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Shop at Amazon
Dog Sleeping Bag

Dog Sleeping Bag

Amazon
$29
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Dog Hiking Backpack

Ruffwear Dog Hiking Backpack

Amazon
$80
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Dog Hiking Boots

Ruffwear Dog Hiking Boots

Amazon
$38
Shop at Backcountry
Barbour Wax Dog Coat

Barbour Wax Dog Coat

Backcountry
$70
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Hover Craft Flying Disc

Ruffwear Hover Craft Flying Disc

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Fernie Sweater Knit Fleece Jacket

Ruffwear Fernie Sweater Knit Fleece Jacket

Amazon
$60
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Powder Hound Insulated Jacket

Ruffwear Powder Hound Insulated Jacket

Amazon
$90
Shop at Backcountry
Barbour Quilted Dog Coat

Barbour Quilted Dog Coat

Backcountry
$65
Shop at Amazon
Travel Pet Water Bottle

Travel Pet Water Bottle

Amazon
$15
Shop at Max-Bone
Sport Ball

Sport Ball

Max-Bone
$14