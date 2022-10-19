Woman Freaks Out When She 'Loses' Cat, Then Finds Her Hiding In Plain Sight

Snooki has never been one to hide in obscure places, but she does love a good napping spot, and sometimes, her selection causes a bit of a commotion. Snooki’s mom, Brianna, had just started feeding the cats and called to Snooki to let her know it was time to eat. Normally, Snooki comes running right away, so when Snooki didn’t appear, her mom was immediately worried.

“I was calling her for three minutes and then got nervous because our porch door was open, so I was thinking the worst,” Brianna told The Dodo. Brianna called her boyfriend in a panic as she continued to yell for Snooki — and then she finally spotted her hiding in plain sight.

“Her head sprung up, and her face was like, ‘Wtf … I was sleeping,’" Brianna said. "I started laughing hysterically, because she was right in front of my face." Brianna couldn’t believe that she’d missed Snooki’s very obvious yet somehow sneaky hiding place, and had to take a photo to commemorate the occasion. She decided to post the photo online, thinking other people would get a kick out of it too, and it quickly turned into a very tricky “find the hidden cat” game that a lot of people had trouble solving.

