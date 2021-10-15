Woman Looks Out Her Window And Sees A Man Helping His Dog Befriend A Cat
SO pure.
The other day, Cheyenne Tyler Berry was at home washing dishes when something outside the kitchen window caught her eye — and then stole her heart.
There, strolling peacefully down the sidewalk, was an older man and his little dog. They were apparently just out for a walk.
But as Berry looked on from afar, they soon made a friend.
The first thing that Berry had noticed from her window was the dog, seeming very ecstatic.
“He was jumping and getting excited,” Berry told The Dodo.
When she moved for a better look, she saw that it was her neighbor’s orange cat, named George, who’d garnered the pup’s eager interest while perched on a small wall.
Rather than nudge the dog away, however, his owner did quite the opposite. He lifted the dog up to make friends with George.
Here’s that moment on video:
The interaction was but a brief one for the two pets out enjoying their day, but that tender exchange of joy is something Berry won’t soon forget.
“It made me tear up because I was shocked I got to see such a sweet moment in person,” Berry said, summarizing her feelings in a post online: “I haven’t stopped smiling since.”