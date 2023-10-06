Woman Looks Into Pipe And Finds Beautiful Rainbow Animal Trapped Inside

In Greenleigh, Australia, scores of animals coexist with people living on properties near the wild bush. Recently, a homeowner in Greenleigh was heartbroken to notice that one of these animals — a rainbow-colored bird called a crimson rosella — had fallen into her drainpipe and gotten hopelessly stuck.

The woman quickly called Wildcare Queanbeyan for help. She also contacted Demetrius Plumbing and Earthworks, the company that installed the piping, in hopes they might have the tools to disassemble the pipes and free the little bird.

“I was filled with dread before I even arrived,” rescuer Maryanne Gates told The Dodo. “It can be tricky getting birds out of drainpipes, and it was late in the afternoon and would be dark soon. We get a lot of crimson rosellas (and other birds) down drainpipes at this time of the year because they are looking for somewhere to nest, and a drainpipe looks a bit like a hollow log.”

Gates and Demetrius staff decided the only way to save the bird was to cut the drainpipe open. Demetrius workers cut an opening just above the animal’s head. Finally, the beautiful bird was free.