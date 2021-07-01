Woman Looking At The Sky Is Shocked To See An Adorable Cloud Dog
"It’s just not something you see every day.”
Who’s a good boy? This dog-shaped cloud.
That’s who.
The other day, Melissa Lanham was at home in Kentucky when something on the horizon caught her eye. There, poised against the bright blue sky, was a fluffy white figure that bore an uncanny resemblance to a pup.
“I was sitting on my porch and happened to look over toward the barn and said, ‘OMG. That looks like a dog!’” Lanham told The Dodo.
It sure did.
The cloud dog seemed to be standing upright on his puffy cloud legs — as if leaping up to retrieve some celestial treat.
But the real treat was for Lanham. She just had to share what she saw.
“I grabbed my phone and started snapping,” Lanham said. “I was like, ‘That's so cool. I gotta share this on social media.’ It’s just not something you see every day.”
It’s a good thing Lanham took photos when she did. The cloud dog soon began losing his pup-like form.
"Didn’t take long for the cloud to do a different formation," Lanham said. "So I was at the right place at the right time."