Woman Leaves Partner Cutest Notes About Spider In The Sink

When TikTok user Kiagem noticed a tiny jumping spider was stuck in her sink, she immediately knew exactly what to do, which involved leaving several notes for her partner in the sink. For many people, these notes would probably say something along the lines of, “Please get rid of this scary spider, thanks!” Kiagem’s notes, however, were much different.

After trying to save the jumping spider from the sink with no luck, Kiagem had to abandon the cause for a bit — but made sure to leave very clear instructions for her partner on how to handle the situation.

“Don’t you dare kill this spider,” the note said. “Him is scared and won’t let me help him out, I’m going to try again tomorrow.”

That note was taped to the faucet in very plain sight so that no one could have any doubts about what to do. The second note was taped to the edge of the sink and then extended down into the sink, acting as a bridge.