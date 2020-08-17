3 min read Woman Spots A Stranger Leading A Parade Of Animals Down The Street “The moment I saw her walking like that, I thought she was a wizard or something.”

One day, while visiting her mother’s home in Turkey, Dilara İlter noticed a remarkable scene unfolding outside the window. There, on the street below, İlter spotted a woman out walking. Surrounding the woman were dozens of animals of different kinds — cats, dogs and birds all eagerly joining her as if in some grand parade. İlter was stunned.

Dilara İlter

“The moment I saw her walking like that, I thought she was a wizard or something,” İlter told The Dodo. This was no act of sorcery, however. It was an act of love.

"My mom told me that every other day [the woman] gathers stray animals around and feeds them," İlter said. Here's video of that sweet procession:

Bu hanim her gun mahallede ne kadar hayvan varsa etrafina toplayip onlari doyuruyor. Kedi kopek karga hepsi sisko hahajd @MaltepeBelTr pic.twitter.com/f8r5UnDHUb — ☽ Dilere (@cocukkilidi) September 23, 2017

Learning the truth made that unusual sighting all the more stunning. "The scene was so poetic," İlter said. "I was amazed how beautiful what she was doing for these animals." On another visit to see her mother a year later, İlter spotted the woman out again — her grateful followers still in tow.

Yine karsilastik :) Gidip konusamadim ama bi gun denk gelicez seninle super kadin pic.twitter.com/9tPcvQhqOQ — ☽ Dilere (@cocukkilidi) June 26, 2018