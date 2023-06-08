Woman Jumps Out Of Car To Investigate Zip-tied Bags — Then Realizes Someone's Inside

The other day, Lorene Cross and her husband were headed out in their car on a trip to the dump when Cross noticed two strange bags at the end of their long driveway.

Cross, the founder of SMART Animal Sanctuary & Rehoming Centre, was initially going to wait to deal with the bags until later in the day. She figured they were just trash that had mistakenly fallen off their trailer at some point. But after thinking it over, Cross decided to get the task over with, so she stopped the car and went over to investigate.

When she finally opened the zip ties at the tops of the bags, she was heartbroken to realize that they didn’t contain trash at all.