Woman Jumps Into Freezing Canal And Ends Up Saving Someone Huge

On a recent walk around Cobram East, Australia, a woman named Chris was stunned to notice a huge gray figure struggling in a plastic-lined canal near the road, barely staying afloat.

As she approached, the woman realized the distressed animal was a kangaroo and hurriedly called Dutch Thunder Wildlife Shelter for backup. Soon, rescue personnel were on the scene, ready to help.

At first, rescuers stood on the shore and attempted to move the kangaroo with a pole and net, but it wasn’t working. Time was running out, and it was becoming clear that someone was gonna have to jump in. The water was freezing cold, but rescuer Kylee Donkers wasn’t deterred — she hopped in the canal and made a beeline for the shivering ‘roo.