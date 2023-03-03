Woman Is Taken Aback After Her Dog Teaches Himself An Annoying New Trick

This is Drako — a sweet dog who’s figured out a clever way to seize his owner’s attention whenever the feeling strikes. And, well, he will not be ignored.

Wayla Williams

Drako and his sibling, Zukko, share a loving home with their mom Wayla Williams. There, the pups have plenty of room to run and play in their sizable backyard. In fact, it’s Drako’s favorite place. “He loves being outside,” Williams told The Dodo. “He knows how to entertain himself by playing with his toys. And he’s very smart when it comes to sniffing for the things I hide outside for them to find.” To keep tabs on the pups while she’s away, Williams installed a Ring doorbell camera near the back door, just as she had by the front door. But it didn’t take long for Drako to realize that the monitoring device could actually work in their favor.

Wayla Williams

One day, after Williams had stepped out, she got a notification on her phone that someone rang the doorbell — but it wasn’t from a delivery guy or an unexpected guest. It was Drako at the back door. “I was shocked and surprised,” Williams said. “I couldn’t figure out how he knew to ring the doorbell.” Drako’s attention-seeking had worked. And it didn’t stop there.

Normally, in lieu of having a pet flap, it would be up to Williams to let Drako and Zukko in and out of the house around her own routine and schedule. But now, with the discovery of that new doorbell trick, it’s Drako who gets to make that call. He wants in? He rings.

Wayla Williams

Drako’s new skill, however, has come with some downsides. During those times when Williams is at work or off running chores, Drako doesn’t seem to understand that the doorbell trick won’t work. No one is there to open the door. Still, he tries anyway — again and again and again — a fact that Williams admits can get a little annoying. “I’ve had to turn the notification off on my phone,” she said. And though Drako’s mastery of what is essentially a communication device may have led to a flood of unwanted notifications on Williams’ phone, she knows it’s actually a reflection of his love for her.

Wayla Williams