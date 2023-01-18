Woman Is Surprised To See Who's In Front Of Her In Drive-Thru Line

The other day, after stopping at a fast food drive-thru in Canada, Emily Lamarche found herself stuck behind another would-be restaurant patron. He was unlike any she’d ever encountered before.

Emily Lamarche

Much to her surprise, Lamarche had ended up in line behind a large lynx — evidently out for a stroll (and perhaps a bite) on that snowy winter day. Sitting in her car behind the big cat, Lamarche looked on at him in awe. “He went through the drive-thru!” Lamarche told The Dodo. “He looked back at me a few times, but was very calm. He was definitely comfortable!” Lamarche was still waiting to order, but to see that unfold, she got an early treat:

