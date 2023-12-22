Woman Is Completely Stunned As Her Home Starts Filling Up With Wild Birds

Peta Jane Storm lives in the rolling mountains of Underberg, South Africa. It's a scenic sort of place, where the full splendor and majesty of nature exists just outside her door. Recently, however, it came even closer still.

The other day, Storm was at home with her family, enjoying the cool evening air through an open living room door, when she caught sight of a bustle near their pond out back. It was a flock of barn swallows, small migrating birds, who had just completed their return trip south after summering in Europe. "They were flying around in the late afternoon," Storm told The Dodo. "They were eating and drinking [from our pond]." But their enjoyment of Storm's place didn't end there.

When the sun began to set, the flock of little birds decided to settle in for the night — choosing Storm's home as the place to do it. "They flew into the house and around our heads, right into the lounge," Storm said. "We sat quietly as they all came in, two by two, each pair finally settling on the curtain rail inside the house." Storm was completely stunned.

The birds seemed unconcerned that the home was already occupied as they settled in for the night. Storm, meanwhile, had no plans on making them feel unwelcome. "It’s so fascinating and was so unexpected!" she said. "[I've] lived here my whole life, and in 54 years never seen this before."

Storm left the door open through the night and awoke in the morning to find the birds still there. As the sun rose, they slowly made their way back outside to begin their day. But this wouldn't be the end. "The next evening, they came back and the same thing happened," Storm said.

