Woman Chatting With Neighbor In Yard Looks Down And Sees Someone Dangerous Blending Right In
Can you spot him? 🔎
Rebecca Rominger and her family spend a lot of time outside in their yard, gardening, chatting it up with their neighbors and enjoying the Texas sunshine. They’ve come to know and appreciate all of the different wildlife that loves hanging out in their backyard, too, and are more than happy to share their space with them all — even the snakes.
“Between gardening or enjoying the yard, I’ve encountered copperheads, coral snakes, rat snakes, cute little rough earth, ribbon and garter snakes, buttermilk racers, as well as my absolute favorite, the eastern hognose snake,” Rominger told The Dodo. “We also see an abundance of geckos, lizards and skinks too.”
One day, Rominger was hanging out in her yard, barefoot and relaxed, chatting with her neighbor from across the street. She was outside for 10 minutes or so, and as she waved and said goodbye to her neighbor, she turned around and suddenly realized she wasn’t alone.
Hiding in the leaves, just a few feet away from her bare feet, was a copperhead snake.
Copperheads are venomous, so while it’s good to be cautious around them, this one was incredibly calm and relaxed. He seemed to be just listening to his neighbors’ conversation and enjoying the day, and after a few more minutes, he slithered away to a more secluded spot under a nearby shrub.
Before he left, Rominger was able to snap a photo — but didn’t realize just how well-camouflaged the sneaky snake actually was.
“Most people seem to be shocked at how well the copperhead blended in against the live oak leaves,” Rominger said. “It’s a great example of an animal that has perfected the art of camouflage.”
Even though the snake’s presence startled her at first, Rominger really didn’t mind him being there. She welcomes any and all wildlife into her yard and would never go out of her way to harm any of them. After all, they live there, too.
“We don’t mind the snakes being in the yard,” Rominger said. “They usually move along on their own or with a little encouragement from the garden hose. While it’s always a bit shocking to find one so close to you, they are a very important part of the ecosystem and keep it balanced.”