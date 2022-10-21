Woman Chatting With Neighbor In Yard Looks Down And Sees Someone Dangerous Blending Right In

Rebecca Rominger and her family spend a lot of time outside in their yard, gardening, chatting it up with their neighbors and enjoying the Texas sunshine. They’ve come to know and appreciate all of the different wildlife that loves hanging out in their backyard, too, and are more than happy to share their space with them all — even the snakes. “Between gardening or enjoying the yard, I’ve encountered copperheads, coral snakes, rat snakes, cute little rough earth, ribbon and garter snakes, buttermilk racers, as well as my absolute favorite, the eastern hognose snake,” Rominger told The Dodo. “We also see an abundance of geckos, lizards and skinks too.”

Rebecca Rominger

One day, Rominger was hanging out in her yard, barefoot and relaxed, chatting with her neighbor from across the street. She was outside for 10 minutes or so, and as she waved and said goodbye to her neighbor, she turned around and suddenly realized she wasn’t alone. Hiding in the leaves, just a few feet away from her bare feet, was a copperhead snake. Copperheads are venomous, so while it’s good to be cautious around them, this one was incredibly calm and relaxed. He seemed to be just listening to his neighbors’ conversation and enjoying the day, and after a few more minutes, he slithered away to a more secluded spot under a nearby shrub.

Rebecca Rominger