Woman Hears Strange Noise In Cabinet — Then Sees A Leg Pop Out

The other night, Danielle Demarco woke up to strange noises reverberating throughout her house. Jostled awake by the sound of doors slamming shut and something crinkling in the distance, Demarco crept to the kitchen, expecting to find an intruder. But when she turned the lights on, there was no one in sight. Then, an upper cabinet door creaked open — and a single leg dropped down.



Demarco instantly knew whom she was going to see next. Her sly cat, Loki, is obsessed with keeping his family on their toes, and he proved that night that he would stop at nothing to carry out his namesake’s legacy as the God of Mischief. Within seconds of the cabinet door opening, the full-grown tabby cat plopped onto the toaster oven below, carrying a coveted prize in his mouth: a closed bag of Funyuns.

He dragged the chips bag onto the counter, unaware that he was no longer alone. When he turned around and made eye contact with his mom, the sly boy stopped in his tracks. “The way he freezes when he gets caught is my favorite,” Demarco wrote on Instagram.

You can watch his reaction to being caught here:

Technically, this wasn’t Loki’s first food break-in. And as much as Demarco would have enjoyed sleeping through the night, she couldn’t help but laugh at the cat’s consistently mischievous ways. “No one looks more proud of themselves than my cat while he’s committing larceny,” Demarco wrote in an Instagram post.

Although he has a pile of toys to share with his brother, Loki is mostly motivated by objects in the kitchen that shine, crinkle and seemingly taste delicious to his parents. The little guy loses it whenever he gets his paws on a single potato, but from pizza to tortillas, he’ll try his luck at snagging any food he can find.

And, no matter how hard they try, there’s almost nothing that his parents can do to stop him from getting into closed spaces. “There was a hair tie holding the cabinets shut,” Demarco wrote on Instagram.

At this point, Loki’s habit of sneaking into the kitchen is a near-daily occurrence. But to his parents’ surprise, all he wants to do is play. He’s not even in it for the eating. “He just likes stealing things he knows he’s not supposed to steal …” Demarco wrote in a comment.

Loki’s still coming up with new ways to surprise his parents every day, and there’s no sign that he’ll settle down anytime soon. But, as far as his loved ones are concerned, that’s what makes their boy so special. “[He’s] the most chaotic cat on the internet,” Demarco wrote.