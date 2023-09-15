Woman Hears Odd Noises And Finds 2-Week-Old Baby Trapped Behind Wall

When a woman in San Antonio recently noticed strange noises coming from within her walls, she was unsure what to think.

“Initially, she thought she might be hearing things,” Lisa Norwood, public relations manager for San Antonio Animal Care Services, told The Dodo.

The woman listened closely and tapped on the wall. She was shocked to receive a response — a kitten-like meow.

“The trapped kitten responded with an apparent ‘help me!’ meow,” Norwood said. “[The woman] didn’t know how the kitten got in the wall, and momma was nowhere to be found. She called the fire department and animal care services to help.”