Woman Hears Odd ‘Chittering’ In Ceiling And Is Shocked To Find Pile Of Babies

Recently, a homeowner in Scarborough, Ontario, was in her bedroom when she noticed a strange noise coming from her ceiling.

“She [heard] chittering sounds emanating from above her bed,” a representative from Gates' Wildlife Control told The Dodo.

The chittering was soon accompanied by a chorus of cries, thumps and heavy footsteps.

Someone else was in the house.

When wildlife control staff arrived, they headed toward the attic and noticed someone had scratched and gnawed through the shingles and plywood. After cutting through a wall, they finally found them — a pile of four baby raccoons snuggled together, trying to keep warm.